Nodaway County schools are opening up their greenhouses to sell to the public.

The following schools have plants for sale:

• The Northeast Nodaway greenhouse is open from 7:45 am to 5 pm, Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10. Prices range from $5 for succulents to $20 for hanging baskets.

• The Nodaway-Holt greenhouse is open 8 am to 4 pm, Tuesday through Friday; after school by contacting Katelyn Holmes for an appointment, and 8 am to noon, Saturday.

• The West Nodaway opening day for the greenhouse and sales is 8 am to 4 pm, Tuesday, May 7. Then the hours are 8 am to 4 pm, Wednesday, May 8 and Thursday, May 9. The greenhouse is closed Friday, May 10 and will be open 9 am to 2 pm, Saturday, May 11.