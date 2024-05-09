The first ever Maryville Rotary Bloomin’ Peony Tour, May 18-19, has opened two local ticket sales locations for individuals to purchase tickets for either or both days.

The tour of Hollingsworth Peonies, a world renowned Missouri peony hybridizer and one of the largest peony farms in North America is located approximately four miles southeast of Burlington Jct. The specialty farm grows and sells a wide assortment of bare root herbaceous peonies, such as lactiflora group, hybrid peonies and Itoh hybrids as well as species such as fernleaf and paeonia species selections.

“We welcome the ticketed attendees to come and enjoy this Northwest Missouri farm in full bloom for these two days,” said Juergen Steininger, farm operator. “It is our pleasure to join with the Maryville Rotary Club membership to aid with their fundraising efforts for this year.”

The farm will only be open to the public this year during this special two-day event. Tickets are now available at the Nodaway News Leader and the Maryville Forum, 116 East Third and 111 East Jenkins, respectively.

Advance tickets will be necessary for admission to VIP events for Saturday, May 18, general admission either Saturday or Sunday, May 19 events. Costs are $60 for VIP and $35 for general admission. The VIP tickets will allow admission from 7 am through Saturday morning speakers, guided tour, breakfast and lunch. General admission times for attendance begin at 10 am through 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 5 pm.

“Rotarians, along with a select group of FFA members, will help attendees enjoy the gorgeous colors at the very height of the 2024 blooming season,” said Skye Pournazari, Maryville Rotary Club president. “Take photos with friends and family. Bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic lunch with meal options available on the farm.”

The club is emphasizing no flowers will be harmed by touching, cutting or digging by attendees. Tips for visiting this working farm include:

• Wear sensible shoes and be ready to walk;

• Consider applying sunblock;

• Be aware of bees;

• Do not agitate livestock;

• No pets allowed;

• No flowers will be for sale the day of the event. Peonies should be planted in the fall. Attendees will receive a catalog for ordering.

There will be a location to unload attendees who will use their wheelchair. However, it is suggested that the chair be a power wheelchair with wide rubber tires. The farm has sloping hills that many wheelchairs may not be capable of traversing. There are no designating paths at the farm.

Funds from this inaugural fundraiser will help the Rotarians in its year-round endeavors assisting students with scholarships as well as The Ministry Center and the Nodaway County Senior Center.