The Graham High School Alumni Banquet is scheduled to start at 5 pm on Saturday, May 25 at the Eagles Lodge, 29997 US Highway 71, Maryville.

Dinner will begin at 6 pm. Nodaway-Holt graduates are also welcome to attend.

The cost is $20 per person. Reservations and payment are due by May 10 to Richard Hanson. He may be reached at 660.541.0300.