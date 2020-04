The Ministry Center, Maryville, is offering a new food distribution day, from 1 to 3 pm, Thursdays, for service industry workers who have been laid off due to COVID-19.

Requirements to receive a box of food:

• Must have proof you are a Nodaway County resident

• Bring driver’s license

• Please bring paystub dated after January 1, 2020 to show proof of employment status

• If student, bring college ID.