Rose M. Robbins, 101, Savannah, formerly of Hopkins, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at LaVerna Senior Living.

She was born May 5, 1918, in Hopkins, to Ula and Inez Morehouse.

On March 7, 1935, she married Harold A. Robbins. He preceded her in death July 30, 1988.

Private family graveside services were held April 20 at White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.

Memorials may be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center.

