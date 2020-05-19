Maryville City Council began the Maryville MO Betterment Corporation, a not-for-profit organization, with the initial board being the current city council members, during the May 11 meeting which was broadcast through Zoom and lasted 22 minutes.

The creation of the corporation, by approving bylaws and the appointment of the charter board members and officers, will allow the city to utilize certain economic development incentives and grant opportunities. Before this maneuver, the city had partnered with several local nonprofit organizations.

Other business included:

• Authorized the city’s banking business to go with Wells Bank.

• Appointed Bob Hall, who will take Kelley Baldwin’s place on the tourism committee.

Reports

City Manager Greg McDanel reminded the council that the Emergency Order #5 will begin to allow larger capacities at Maryville businesses. He spoke about the South Main project noting Evergy has given a design for underground electric utilities and after MoDOT approves the acquisition authority, city staff will meet with all business and property owners affected. He also shared about the east side sanitary sewer project bids will be opened June 10. The Gladys Rickard Trust provided funding for Maryville Public Safety to purchase a new aerial drone at a cost of over $4,400.

