Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces four individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

2120 confirmed cases; 324 probable cases

76 active cases

2347 released from isolation

156 total hospitalizations

5 current hospitalizations

21 deaths

The affected individuals include:

1 female and 1 male between 10-19 years of age

1 female between 20-29 years of age

1 female between 40-49 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.