College Football Playoff Champions, 1998-2019

“The 2020 major college football (FBS) season championship game between Alabama and Ohio State was played Monday, January 11th with Alabama winning 52-24. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the National Champions since the various poll ranking ‘mythical’ champions were replaced with a Bowl Championship Series from 1998-2013 and the current College Football Playoff system in use since 2014. Alabama leads with five, followed by LSU with three then five teams (Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State and USC*) with two each. The Southern Slant is evident as the ‘Pigskin Cult’ dominates.”