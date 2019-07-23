The ninth annual Tri-C community-wide garage sales will be Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3 in the communities of Clyde, Conception, Conception Jct., and surrounding area.

The event is sponsored by the Tri-C Community Action Renewal Team (CART) and signup is underway until 5 pm, Wednesday, July 31 by contacting Jane Walter at 660.944.2488. A $5 fee is requested.

Maps will be available Thursday, August 1 at local post offices and the days of at garage sale residences. Each garage sale will have a sign in front showing it is being sponsored by CART.