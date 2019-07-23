The July 22 Maryville City Council opened with a public hearing for annexing property owned by the Northwest Foundation.

The property is located west of Icon Road and southwest of Donaldson Westside Park. No citizen spoke and the council did not take any action.

• Approved an amendment to prohibit the smoking of medical marijuana in all of the locations tobacco use is restricted. It was noted within the state law it prohibits the consumption of medical marijuana in public.

• Authorized the collection of sales taxes within the city limits for the 20 year extension of the 1/2¢ for Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and also for the capital improvement, plus the use tax with approval in 2016, 2017 and 2019 respectively to add to the municipal code.

• Approved the five-year agreement with Maryville Parks and Recreation and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville regarding the public use of the playground equipment at the Mosaic Preschool and Education Center. The playground will open to the public for the first time on Saturday, August 3. It will be open after regular business hours, Monday through Friday, weekends and most major holidays. A $4,000 per year license was garnered by the city to Mosaic with the first two years being paid.

• Executed a memorandum of understanding with Maryville R-II for the school resource officer program for the upcoming year. It has been a 17-year cooperative agreement with the school paying 75 percent of the salary and benefits this year.

• Authorized a request to close the 100 block of South Alvin to hold a car and truck show at Beemer’s Muffler, LLC, located at 1305 East First, from 8 am to 3 pm, Saturday, July 27. James Beemer spoke to the council about the event noting country singer Nick Rucker will be performing from 11 am to 1 pm. He also shared the Elks Lodge might be interested in purchasing the police station from the city once the new structure is completed.

• Adopted a resolution speaking to the Downtown Design Guidelines as a document for future planning and redevelopment. The guidelines will address land use, bulk regulations and best practices in development. The staff recommended a downtown zoning overlay process which would mirror the DREAM initiative. More about these guidelines can be found in an additional article in the print edition.

• Accepted a resolution authorizing the sale of combined waterworks and sewerage system refunding bonds by saving $860,000 with a 2.65 to 2.75 percent interest rate.

• Executed a 90/10 match state block grant agreement with MoDOT for $76,895 to purchase snow equipment for the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport from TriState Ford Lincoln, Maryville, for a 2019 Ford F550 4×4 with Knapheide snow removal equipment.

• Resolution adopted to participate in the back-to-school sales tax holiday from Friday, August 2 through Sunday, August 4.

City Manager Greg McDanel spoke about past events in the city and the Missouri Transportation Commission meeting set for August 8 at the Mozingo Conference Center; the city retaining the Class 4 ISO rating; action through the Missouri Brownsfield Program involving cleanup at locations such as the Aunt B’s gas stations; and the logo selection of the tourism committee.