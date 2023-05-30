Heather Townsend was selected to be the 2023-24 North Nodaway Elementary principal at the May 17 NN Board of Education meeting.

Townsend has been a part of the NN Mustang family for 10 years, five at the elementary and five at the middle school-high school.

She has a bachelor of science in elementary education, one through six, minor in early childhood and early childhood special education; masters of science in education, educational leadership kindergarten through 12.

Townsend was the middle school math teacher and sixth grade core teacher for five years. At the elementary, she held the positions of fourth/fifth co-teacher, early childhood special education teacher, prekindergarten to 12th grade speech/language implementer and kindergarten/first grade co-teacher.

Other roles she has taken on in the NN district include being part of the process of professional learning communities, implementation of the gradewatch system, coordinator of cadet teaching and the A+ program, and middle school team leader and data team process.

“This is a great district and community with wonderful students and families,” Townsend said. “I strongly believe in the direction our district is moving and all of the great strides we are making. I am very excited and look forward to the opportunity in this new role and being a part of our school continuing to grow.”

“I think Heather has established herself as a team leader of the middle school staff and I look forward to the same leadership to continue happening at the elementary,” Superintendent Chris Turpin said. “She’s been very dedicated to our community, the students and the entire Mustang family for over 10 years. As many of the things at our school state, I believe she will do a great job “leading the stampede” at the elementary.”