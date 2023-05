Josh, the Otter stopped by Eugene Field Elementary School recently with the help of the Nodaway County Health Center staff to teach children about water safety. The students were able to watch a video presentation showing a reading of the “Josh, the Otter” book which showcased some things to know about water safety. Josh also danced with the children and was able to give them all a high five and a hug.

Josh, the Otter, poses for a picture with the preschool class.