The Maryville Tourism Committee at the January 8 meeting approved the seven key initiatives of the ChandlerThinks completed strategic plan.

The seven key initiatives are:

• Adjust and dedicate resources to provide a real focus and expertise in growing tourism 1.) Full-time staff; 2.) Expand funding that effectively supports tourism for success.

• Build a tourism culture within the stakeholder community.

• Develop marketing to bring back past guests and attracts new ones.

• Partnering/packaging with existing assets to create short-term new products.

• Facilitate and pursue product development, long-term.

• Develop a stronger destination brand.

• Tracking and reporting/measurement of success.

Tourism Director DeAnn Davison is basing an action plan on these initiatives. The committee is wanting to hold a community meeting with tourism stakeholders who are to be determined. The possibility of having the meeting in March was discussed.

The committee meets every two months but it was decided to schedule a February meeting at 4 pm, Wednesday, February 12 in the Maryville Public Safety