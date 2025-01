The Maryville Elks Lodge #760 had five youth represent the lodge at the Elks District Hoop Shoot at Cameron, January 19. They were: second place, 12-13 girls, Blakely Bogart, King City; second place, 8-9 girls, Jaylie Stiens, Nodaway Holt; second place, 11-12 boys, Ridge Hornbuckle, St. Gregory; first place, 10-11 Girls, Harlyn Skoglund, South Nodaway. Not pictured: 8-9 boys, Hudson Wiederholt, South Nodaway. Harylin will advance to the state competition February 1 in Fenton.