By MaryFran Stransky, NNL Social Media

In the October 6, 2005, edition of the Nodaway News Leader, Kim Chestnut shared her recipe for sour cream enchiladas in a special County Cooks article. I’ve saved all the recipes from that series and have tried many of them over the years. This delightful blast from the past proves that some recipes are timeless. Quick to prepare and irresistibly delicious, this dish is a favorite in our household. We love to enhance it with toppings like lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives for extra flavor and freshness.

Do you have a recipe from the NNL that you’ve made? Snap a photo of your finished dish and share it, along with the recipe, with our readers. We’d love to feature it!

Kim’s Sour Cream Enchiladas

Ingredients:

2 lbs. hamburger

1 onion, diced

1 package taco seasoning mix

2 cans cream of chicken soup

12 oz sour cream

Flour tortillas

8 oz grated cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Brown the hamburger and diced onion in a skillet, then drain the grease. Add the taco seasoning mix to the meat mixture, following the package instructions. In a saucepan, heat the cream of chicken soup and sour cream until combined and warmed through. Spoon the meat mixture onto the center of each tortilla and fold it into a roll. Place the tortillas seam-side down in a greased 9×13-inch baking dish. Pour the sour cream mixture evenly over the tortillas. Sprinkle the grated cheddar cheese on top. Bake for 20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Serve and enjoy!