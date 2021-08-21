The Maryville Tourism Committee approved a $1,000 grant for the Nodaway County Fair Board BBQ to be used for insurance at the August 11 meeting.

The fair board will need to supply numbers and do a projected impact report after the event.

The fiscal year 2022 budget which will be submitted to the city council for approval was approved by the committee. Estimated revenue is $228,500, with revenues from the transient guest tax estimated at $175,000. There is also a $183,000 carryover. Estimated expenses including carryover are $378,670. This figure includes capital outlay of $183,000 and debt service of $150,000 to go to Northwest Missouri State University for the Hughes Fieldhouse.

Revenue is up for the Mozingo cabins and slightly down for Maryville hotels but are in line with the 2019 revenues. 2020 revenues were up because of the number of construction workers in the area.

Discussion was held about the 2021 Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Branson, October 13-15. Committee member Cody Lamb is planning to attend. So far, no one else on the committee has committed to attend.

Committee Chairperson Josh McKim said the members needed to think about filling out the officer slate for the committee. The subject will be taken up again at the September 8 meeting.

McKim, who is the director of Nodaway County Economic Development, said he is working on a “Bring them Back” campaign aimed at Maryville High School and Northwest Missouri State University graduates to come back to live in Maryville.