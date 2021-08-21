The leaders of Burlington Jct. met August 10 to handle the following city’s business.

Northwest Missouri Regional Council representative Kim Mildward spoke to the council about moving forward with the wastewater project and noted the American Rescue Funds can be used for water and wastewater improvements. The council decided to ask Jon Shelhorn to attend the next council meeting.

Residents Kristy Grimm and Rodney Damewood talked about the upcoming Fall Festival that is scheduled for September 18. All events will be held in the city park. The committee has four benches they will donate to the park

• Council approved a one-time water discount for resident Melissa Marriott. Janet Lekey requested a discount to Kevin Giesken’s bill however the council said the discount would only be possible if the line is checked for leaks.

• Approved a trunk sale with Lacey McKenzie as the organizer to be held at the city park.

Skyeler Rohlmeier gave the foreman report telling the water treatment system’s samples are good, all meters were read and two were replaced. Hydrants were flushed July 30, 31 and August 1.

After the council went into closed session for the purpose of personnel, they voted to rehire Scott Conn as foreman, Rohlmeier as maintenance technician and Melissa Cook as city clerk.