US Senator Roy Blunt traveled to Maryville August 16 for a walk-through visit with Dr. Rod Barr, chair of the NW’s School of Agriculture hosting, to the university’s Agricultural Learning Center on the RT Wright Farm. In the photo, Barr is explaining the curriculum for ag students involving the meat processing room. Blunt praised the university personnel with the addition of the 29,000-square-foot multipurpose facility, considered to be the linchpin addition to the university’s farm. He noted the world food demand and the distribution of foodstuffs will be on the shoulders of the American farmer and food industry in the future. This facility will better equip university graduates for the future work. Another factor to put Bearcats in a strong light is the federal ag research at the USDA now in Kansas City.