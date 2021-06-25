Tom V. “Tommy” Townsend passed peacefully and gently from this life on June 15, 2021, in his own home, just shy of his 95th birthday.

He was born July 6, 1926, in Bolckow, to Cal and Eva Violett Townsend, the tenth of 11 children, all of whom preceded him in death.

In 1947, he met and became engaged to the love of his life, Nancy L. Schulte. They married a year later and savored 72 years of married life until her death in 2020. Together they raised five children: Steve (Cheryl) and Don (Annie), Maryville; Ken (Peg) Shawnee, KS; Fred and Jane (Randy) of Kansas City. They welcomed 14 grandchildren, one of whom preceded them in death, and 29 great-grandchildren.

A private family funeral mass is planned. An informal public visitation, open house, and celebration of Tom and Nancy will be held from 3 to 5 pm, Saturday, June 26, at the home, 26859 Isadore Ave., Maryville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Townsend Family Scholarship Fund at Conception Seminary College, c/o Faith Murray, Development Department, PO Box 501, Conception, MO 64433. Online guest book and obituary at meierhoffer.com.