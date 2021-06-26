Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/17/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #78731-78765.

Approved: Liquor licenses for Title Town Bar and Grill, Bearcat Lanes, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Tuck Point Bar and Grill; Fast Zone 2; Geocken Enterprises; R & M Shooters and El Maguey.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; to Taylor Barrett Concrete Pumping for Bridge #0988007; sheriff to Falls City Mercantile, Hy-Vee and Graves Food for inmate food and supplies for July; to Haug Communications for labor, to Cellebrite for software renewal.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: vehicle sales tax and motor fuel tax report, certificate of liability insurance for Coenen Electric, notice of hearing re: Purdue Pharma L.P. for the Fifth Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed various county projects. He announced September 17, 2021 as his retirement date.

The commission, with Ed Walker, inspected Road #660 in Jefferson Township and a tube on Road #810 in Monroe Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commissioners reviewed the Nodaway County Code of Ethics. Burns made a motion to readopt with date changes to reflect a new two-year timeline. A vote was taken, which passed. A letter to the Missouri Ethics Commission was put together by Patton, signed by the commission and sent, along with the updated code of ethics.

An audio/visual conference call with Angie Gaebler and Claire Ashbrook of Strata Architecture, Philip Steed, Structural Engineering Associates, regarding the Nodaway County Courthouse Maintenance Plan and ADA Accessibility Study submitted by Strata Architecture for the Historical Preservation Grant. Gaebler and Ashbrook reviewed the report and discussed immediate, short-term and long-term recommendations with the commission. Graebler stated that the report did not have any financial estimates included as they are still working to gather that information. They hope to have that portion of the report completed by mid July. Also present: Kim Mildward with NW MO Regional Council of Governments, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Tammy Carter, human resources director.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 6/24/2021.