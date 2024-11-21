Thomas William “Tom” Merrigan, 68, Maryville, died Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Maryville.

He was born in Rockville Centre, NY, to William and Cathaleen Crooks Merrigan. He was raised in Garden City, NY and Belle Mead, NJ. He was a 1978 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and retained a lifelong affinity for the study of arts and sciences.

After graduation, he worked internationally and domestically in service as a teacher, Catholic worker, and nurse, before moving to Maryville in 2010.

No memorial service will be held.

Memorial donations can be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society of Maryville.

