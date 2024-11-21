Ray Harvey Carmichael, 83, Olathe, KS, died Sunday, November 17, 2024.

He was born August 24, 1941, in Pickering, to Emmett and Gertrude Carmichael.

He attended a one room schoolhouse through the sixth grade and then entered school at Pickering where he graduated in 1959. In 1959 he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Loch.

Mr. Carmichael’s career in business started with the J.C. Penney Co. where he spent 18 years in management at stores throughout the Midwest. In 1978, he bought Parks Department Store, an historic retail store in downtown Columbia and soon opened three other clothing stores in the area. Later in life, he found great success as a franchisee of Snelling Personnel Services, where he grew his business into one of the largest staffing companies in the Kansas City area. He retired in 1996 at age 55.

He became a licensed private pilot at age 65 after earning his wings in flight school.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Friday, November 22 at Price Funeral Home Chapel, Maryville. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to services from noon until 1 pm.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.