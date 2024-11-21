Kenneth Leroy Goepferich 80, Kansas City, died Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

He was born September 21, 1944, in Coffey to Victor and Katherine Heil Goepferich. He graduated from Coffey High School.

On May 8, 1968, he married Margaret Louise Farrell.

Mr. Goepferich was drafted in 1965 into the US Army and served in the Vietnam War until 1967.

He worked at Associate Wholesale Grocers as a truck driver for 35 years and retired in 1998. He was then employed with Park Hill School District for 15 years.

Mass will be held at 10 am Friday, November 22, at St. Andrew The Apostle, located at 6415 NE. Antioch Road, Gladstone, MO 64119. Graveside service will follow at Resurrection Cemetery located at 5001 NE Cookingham Dr., Kansas City, MO. Dinner will follow graveside service.