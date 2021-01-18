January 14th, 2021
Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 11 individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) The affected individuals include:
1 female between 10-19 years of age
4 females and 1 male between 20-29 years of age
2 males between 30-39 years of age
1 male between 60-69 years of age
1 female and 1 male between 70-79 years of age
January 15th, 2021
Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces four individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) The affected individuals include:
1 female between 30-39 years of age
1 male between 40-49 years of age
2 females between 60-69 years of age
January 16th, 2021
Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces five individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:
1 female and 1 male between 10-19 years of age
2 males between 20-29 years of age
1 female between 40-49 years of age
2150 confirmed cases; 327 probable cases
70 active cases
2386 released from isolation
158 total hospitalizations
6 current hospitalizations
21 deaths
