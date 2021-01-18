The fresh food mobile pantry sponsored by the Second Harvest Community Food Bank is open to the general public from 10 am to noon or while supplies last, Tuesday, January 19 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville. There is a pick up limit of five families per vehicle.

Driver examination stations to close January 18

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed Monday, January 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, January 19.

Local wound care clinic opens

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville expanded wound treatment services this week for patients in northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa with the opening of Mosaic Wound Care – Maryville in the Mosaic Medical Building.

The center provides expanded space for wound care procedures already performed by Mosaic providers. Estella Myrick, APRN, will continue to see patients in the new location and is also accepting new patients. William Kinderknecht, DO, will be a new addition to the Wound Care provider availability.

“The new location of the clinic in the Mosaic Medical Building will allow us to expand treatment,” Myrick said. “Our clinic works closely with Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph – Wound Care to ensure patients can also receive more intensive services, such as hyperbaric treatment if needed.”

Services provided by the Mosaic Wound Care – Maryville include simple and complex dressing changes, an antimicrobial collagen-based wound matrix, which assists with complicated wounds, chronic wound treatment and patient education in dressing and wound care.

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville President Nate Blackford said launching this new service meets the needs of many patients in our area who rely on this service to maintain their quality of life.

“We recognize the need to keep this service close to home,” explained Blackford. “We have skilled providers and a quality care team who have dedicated themselves to making this service available because it was the right thing to do for our patients.