December 24: Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces six individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 30-39 years of age

 1 male between 40-49 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 50-59 years of age

 1 female between 70-79 years of age

December 25: Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces three individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 0-9 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 50-59 years of age

 1991 confirmed cases; 315 probable cases

 103 active cases

 2184 released from isolation

 147 total hospitalizations

 6 current hospitalizations

 19 deaths

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been

deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not

considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.