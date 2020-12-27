Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville personnel gave the first five COVID-19 vaccinations to doctors and nurses, December 22. Brooke Wolf gave the first dose of the vaccinations to Misty Millions, LPN, Patricia LaFoy, RN, Dr. J. Michael Feuerbacher, Wolfe, Dr. Sally Bomar and Andrea Sandusky-Ury, RN, BSN. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered in 21 days.
The vaccine does not have a live or inactive virus, no DNA, and does not alter any cell DNA. Mosaic will give the vaccination to employees in steps, which each individual having the option on whether or not to take the vaccine. Mosaic will start with nurses and doctors December 23.
