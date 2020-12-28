Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces six individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1997 confirmed cases; 315 probable cases

 102 active cases

 2191 released from isolation

 148 total hospitalizations

 7 current hospitalizations

 19 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 10-19 years of age

 1 male between 30-39 years of age

 1 female between 50-59 years of age

 2 males between 60-69 years of age

 1 female between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.