The 2022 Nodaway Valley Thunder’s Courtwarming royalty were crowned January 21.
Nodaway-Holt’s royalty were King Chase Goff and Queen Kayelyn Edmondson. Goff’s parents are Meagan and Chris Morrow and Heath Goff and Edmondson’s parents are Jennifer Knight and Paul Messner and the late Jeff Edmondson.
Those representing West Nodaway were Queen Kayanna Steffey and King Dawson Fast. Steffey’s parents are Oak Steffey and Kaylene Steffey. Fast’s parents are Denny and Tricia Fast. Kindergartner crown bearers were Rhett Cowden, son of Jesse and Valerie Cowden, and Emily Goff, daughter of Michael and Courtney Goff.
