It is possible to give blood every eight weeks.

For those who missed the Maryville Community Blood Drive on January 24 and 25, the following blood drives are coming up in February:

• Conception – 1:30 to 6:30 pm, Tuesday, February 1 at Conception Abbey in the St. Maur Hall.

• Northwest Missouri State University – 11 am to 4:30 pm, Wednesday, February 16 and Thursday, February 17 in Tower View Room in the Union.

• Hopkins – 2 to 6 pm, Friday, February 18 at the Hopkins Community Center.

• Burlington Jct. – 2 to 7 pm, Monday, February 28 at West Nodaway High School.

The next Maryville Community Blood Drive will be Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29. There will be more information to follow.

Blood supplies are low with only a one- to two-day supply available. Now is a good time to determine if you are eligible to donate.