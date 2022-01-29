As the NFL prepares for the Conference Championship games this weekend, the 2021 AP (Associated Press) NFL All-Pro Team was recently announced. This week’s map looks at the last five years of All-Pro players (179 total) based on where they went to high school. The ‘Best of the Best’ hailed, in order, from the Deep South, the Midwest, and West Coast. The states of California and Texas led with 22 All-Pros followed by Florida (18), Georgia (14) and Ohio (12). Iowa had three players and Nebraska two make this elite group along with two from Australia.