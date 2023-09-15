By Morgan Guyer

The Nodaway Valley Thunder remained undefeated on the season after a 44-22 win over East Atchison in Burlington Jct. on September 8.

There was a hope that the Thunder would be an improved football team this fall, and it seems that is the case just three games into the season. The team has already matched last season’s win total with six regular season games remaining.

Nodaway Valley got off to a very quick start, just as they did last week. The defense recovered a fumble on the first drive, and Senior Michael Cook went 35 yards on the very next play to give the Thunder an 8-0 lead. Cook has continued to be the main offensive threat for Nodaway Valley, as he ran the ball 22 times, totalling 151 yards and 3 touchdowns. He would also add a passing touchdown. Nodaway Valley went into halftime up 22-6, and a Preston Jenkins touchdown earlier in the third quarter helped stretch the lead.

East Atchison wouldn’t go away however, as they scored two touchdowns to cut the deficit to 22-30 in the fourth quarter. The Thunder would put together a long drive capped off by another Cook touchdown, and the game was officially sealed after Dylan Walker, sophomore, took an interception down to the one yard line.

The Thunder’s surprise start to the season has set up a major Nodaway County match-up on September 15 in Graham, as the Thunder will face their toughest challenge yet against undefeated Platte Valley in a game that has big 275 Conference implications.