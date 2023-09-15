By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley Softball took down the Maryville Spoofhounds 7-2 in Conception Jct. on September 11.

Platte Valley senior Maggie Collins has started the season as the team’s lead-off hitter, a choice that has already paid off early in the year. On Monday, Collins took the first pitch she saw in the bottom of the first and sent it over the center field wall for a home run and to get Platte Valley on the board early.

Maryville would respond however, as junior Emma Aley got a home run of her own to give the Spoofhounds a 2-1 lead early in the contest. Platte Valley responded with runs of their own in the third, and eventually took back a 5-2 lead before adding two more to finish off the Spoofhounds. Senior Delaney Wolf has had an excellent start to the season on the mound for Platte Valley as well, and outside of the two run homer, was able to shut out the rest of the Spoofhound batters and only give two hits while striking out 13 batters on her way to pitching a complete game.

PV senior Brylie Angle had a big day at the plate, hitting a single, double, triple and home run for the cycle, an accomplishment for any softball or baseball player.