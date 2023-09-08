By Morgan Guyer

The Nodaway Valley Thunder Football Team defeated King City 26-16 in Graham on September 1 to start the season 2-0.

The Thunder began the official year with a big upset, taking down the defending 8-man runner up in North Andrew, 32-8 on August 25. The win sent a message to the rest of Missouri 8-man, not to underestimate Nodaway Valley this season.

Nodaway Valley had a perfect start against King City, as Junior Preston Jenkins scored a 53 yard touchdown, and senior Michael Cook scored from 39 yards out in the first quarter to give them a 14-0 lead. The Wildkats would not go away easily however, as they would respond with their own score in the second quarter, before taking the lead in the third quarter with a safety and another touchdown.

Trailing 16-14, Cook took over the game for the Thunder, finding Jenkins for the 46 yard touchdown to regain the lead, and then scoring himself from 36 yards out. A late interception by Jenkins helped seal the win for Nodaway Valley.

Cook would finish with 81 yards passing and a touchdown, and 138 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Jenkins had 154 yards of total offense and two scores, as the two have shown that they have the ability to make big impacts on both sides of the ball.

Now the Thunder will enter the toughest part of the schedule, as they face East Atchison on September 8 and then Platte Valley on September 15, two of the best teams in Missouri 8-Man.