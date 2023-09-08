Janie Thompson, 76, Maryville, died Monday, September 4, 2023, at her home.

She was born June 29, 1947, in Forest City, to John M. and Frances I. Whitlock

Leach. She was a graduate of Forest City High School.

On April 26, 1968, she married Donald Gene Thompson, in Maryville. He preceded her in death March 24, 2009.

Mrs. Thompson worked for Laclede Chain for over 40 years, retiring in 2010.

Services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, September 9 at Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon until the service at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made in care of Benton Cemetery, Forest City, or to Dr. Kirk Francis Veterinary Services.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.