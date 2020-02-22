Northeast Nodaway High School crowned their Homecoming king and queen in a candlelight ceremony on February 13. Senior Mitchell Sherry, son of Martin and Tina Sherry, was crowned king, while Brea Miller, daughter of Carl and Karen Miller and Jackie Olson, was crowned queen.

PV Celebrates a Valentine’s Homecoming

Seniors Chase Farnan and Ashley Mattson were crowned Jefferson’s king and queen. Chase is the son of Jeff and Joan Farnan. Ashley is the daughter of Gary and Stacey Mattson. The Jefferson crown bearers are Natalie Jensen, daughter of Paul and Melissa Jensen, and Griffin McQueen, son of Jared and Gretchen McQueen. Both crown bearers are kindergartners.

Seniors Ty Drydale, son of Mark Drydale and Staci Drydale, and Layla Wolf, daughter of Brad and Amy Wolf, were crowned South Nodaway’s king and queen. Kindergartners Sutton Lager, daughter of Sam and Hannah Lager, and Deacon Holaday, son of Shelby and Kristen Holaday, served as crown bearers.