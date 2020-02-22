Connie Hall of Citizens Bank and Trust Company, Burlington Jct., presented check for $2,594.85 to

West Nodaway Superintendent Shannon Nolte at the February 12 board of education meeting. The funds were from the bank’s two Rocket debit card programs. Hall discussed the bank’s willingness to work

with the school and students. She mentioned projects which the funds had been used for in the past. Later in the meeting, the board approved using the funds towards the purchase of drapes for the school’s stage. The drapes will be purchased from Rose Brand of Secaucus, NJ. Nolte had plans to order the drapes on February 13.