Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces three Nodaway County, Missouri residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now forty-seven confirmed cases for Nodaway County.

The affected individuals are a male between 0-9 years of age, a female between 50-59 years of age, and a female between 70-79 years of age. The affected individuals are residents of Nodaway County. The male is a close contact to a known positive COVID-19 case. The affected individuals are isolated in separate private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.