Roberta “Jean” Neff Kiser, 92, formerly of Graham, died Monday, July 14, 2020.

She was born December 20, 1927, in Platte County, to Henry “Roy” and Maude Alene Towns Neff. She lived much of her life in Rock Port, before her family relocated to a farm just east of Graham during her senior year in high school.

On February 14, 1949, she married George Kiser.

Due to the pandemic there will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Friday, July 17 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, 1010 Highway 71 South, Savannah. Burial will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

