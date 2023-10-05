A crowd of over 50 people, including several children with their parents, attended the grand opening of the Thomson’s Splash ‘n’ Play Park September 28. The park has been enjoyed by children for two summers, but now this year, the new additions of shade structures, benches, restrooms, and a playground with adaptive swings brought the amenity to fruition.

Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play Park was made possible primarily through the generous donation of Kay and the late Dick Thomson and vision of the Thomson family. The new children’s park was intended as a thank you to the community of Maryville.

The Thomson couple, along with their son Doug, came to Maryville in 1966. Upon moving to the community, Kay began teaching at Eugene Field Elementary School until their second child Jennifer was born. She later returned to the school until retirement.

Dick joined what would become the Joe Beavers’ law office. He later joined Nodaway Valley Bank and retired as president in 2004. He died in June 2021.

Their children, Jennifer (Dave) Strueby, Maryville, and Judge Doug (Annie) Thomson,Parkville, as well as their grandchildren, were raised in Maryville and attended school here. Kay resides in Kansas City now.