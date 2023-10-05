Helen Delores “Dee” Sloan, 95, of Maryville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday afternoon, September 29, 2023, in St. Joseph.

Dee was born July 17, 1928, in Shenandoah, IA; the daughter of Earl S. and Lois Marie Linebaugh Long.

She graduated from Clearmont High School in 1946, and married Victor E. Sloan Sr., on June 24, 1947, in Troy, KS.

Her parents, husband, sister Mary Brenton, and brothers, Marvin, Earl Jr., Charles, and Eldred Long, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her brother, Larry (Ruth) Long, Holts Summit; her children, Victor (Dwila) Sloan Jr., Creston, IA, Deb (Terry) Vaughn, Maryville, and Kenneth (Melita) Sloan, Holts Summit;, six granddaughters, 14 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

Dee retired from the Clarinda Treatment Center after over 24 years working as a nurse’s aide. Following her retirement, she traveled extensively, visiting all 50 state capitols, Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Dee loved playing cards and was an avid bowler, winning many awards in the senior bowling league. Later in life, she was the first resident to move into the Oak Pointe Assisted Living in Maryville, spending her last eight and a half years there.

Services were at 2 pm, Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468.