Men’s Volleyball Players, 2024

NCAA Men’s Volleyball has been crowning a national team championship in the spring since 1970. UCLA won their 21st title on May 4th, defeating Long Beach State. There are currently 28 Div. I and II teams accounting for 592 players. The per capita production of NCAA men’s volleyball players results in a regional pattern greater in coastal states and the Heartland. 17 states are without any men’s players. Hawaii dominates with over 11 times the national average. Illinois is next with almost 3 times the norm followed by California, Wisconsin and Nevada.