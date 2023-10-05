By Morgan Guyer

It was a tale of two games, as Platte Valley fell to South Holt 22-77 in Barnard on September 29, while Nodaway Valley won a close battle 24-18 against Rock Port.

Platte Valley

Platte Valley and South Holt met in a battle of 5-0 teams, in one of the most highly anticipated match-ups of the Missouri 8-Man season and a game with conference implications. Early on in the game, both teams swapped touchdowns. South Holt held a 21-14 lead with five minutes left in the first half.

That was when the SH Knights took over the game, going on a scoring run to take a 63-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter. It was a surprising result for both teams, as South Holt heads into the pole position to win the conference and be a major contender come playoff time.

Platte Valley will travel to Stewartsville on October 6.

Nodaway Valley

Nodaway Valley was able to pull out the close victory over Rock Port to move to an impressive 5-1 on the season. Both teams went back and forth through the entire game, with Nodaway Valley either being tied or leading by six for the whole game. After going up 24-18 late in the third quarter, the Thunder were eventually able to stop Rock Port late in the game and get the victory.

Nodaway Valley will now face a tough match-up, traveling to South Holt on October 6 to fight for a share of the conference title.