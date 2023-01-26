Thomas Ross Hinton, Jr., 58, Maryville, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home.

He was born July 19, 1965, in Modesto, CA, to Tommy R. and Hazel L. Caldwell Hinton, Sr. He was a graduate of Martin Luther King, Jr. High School, Modesto.

Mr. Hinton worked for Burger King in Modesto; after moving to Maryville he joined McDonalds.

Graveside services were Tuesday, January 24 at Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.