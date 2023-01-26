Ella Mae McGinness, 90, died Thursday, January 17, 2023, at Oak Park Senior Living, Oak Park Heights, MN.

She was born October 27, 1932, in Sidney, IA, to Arlie and Florence Noakes Shelman.

She graduated from high school in Grant City.

On April 20, 1951, she married Bill McGinness in Maryville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, January 28 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. Burial will take place at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Compassionate Friends, the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.