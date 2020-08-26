The Graham Street Fair is set for Thursday, August 27; Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29.

The event is providing a “Passport to Fun” for area residents to enjoy in Graham. The following is a list of scheduled events:

Thursday, August 27

• 6 pm: Sign-up for Barnyard Bingo begins; registration for lawn mower drag races.

• 6:30 pm: Lawn mower drag races start in field on the west side of Graham.

• 8:30 pm: Amateur Fun Time in front of fire station.

Friday, August 28

• 4 pm: Sign-up for Barnyard Bingo.

• 4 to 8 pm: Mid-MO Fun Session One is open.

• 4:30 pm: Pedal Pull contest.

• 5 pm: Junior Miss Pageant registration; Cornhole tournament registration.

• 6 pm: Junior Miss Pageant; Cornhole tournament; all entries are due for canning and agriculture/produce displays and craft and flower shows.

• 8 pm: “BarbWire,” a country and more five member band, is at the stage in the park.

• 9:30 pm: Working Semi Truck Light Show at Graham Seed Cleaners.

Saturday, August 29

• 8:30 to 11 am: Working Semi Truck Show registration.

• 9 am: Children’s Pet Show; exhibits and displays open.

• 9 to 11 am: Car Show registration; car show running until 1 pm.

• 9:30 am: Baby Show begins at the Community Building; Antique tractor, lawn/garden tractor, antique farm equipment registration and show.

• 10 am to 2 pm: Mid-MO Fun Session Two open.

• 10 am: Dunk tank, east of Graham Firehouse.

• 11 am: Working Semi Truck Show judging; Car Show judging.

• 11 am to 1 pm: General parade registration.

• 1 to 1:30 pm: Children’s parade registration.

• 1:45 pm: Children’s Parade.

• 2 pm: Parade.

• After parade: FBLA Ice Cream Social, Ping Pong drop, followed by egg toss, then bathtub race, then the blind leading thee blind contest.

• 3 to 8 pm: Mid-MO Fun Session Three open.

• 4 pm: Winner of Barnyard Bingo announced.

• 4:30 pm: FBLA Cake Walk at Community Building.

• 5:30 pm: Lions Club pork loin BBQ meal.

• 6 pm: Movie Night at Social Center.

• 7 pm: A Step Ahead Dance Company performance at city park.

• 8 pm: “The Bullhaulers” combine a unique mix of traditional and outlaw country with southern rock, at city park.

• After “The Bullhaulers” the winners of raffle drawings will be announced, then the fireworks display will begin.

• 9 pm to midnight: Ben Johnson, an Elvis Presley tribute artist will perform in the beer garden.

For more information, call fair chairman and parade coordinator, Mike Hanson, 660.541.3908; antique tractor/lawn and garden/antique farm equipment show, Dustin Jenkins, 660.541.4454; baby show, Laurie Johnson, 660.541.4625; car show, Denny Florea, 660.582.3677, Roy Peltz, 816.294.0310; lawn mower drag race, Ryan Maurer, 660.541.5070; working semi truck show, Matt Rosenbohm, 816.387.3400, Tim Lance, 660.652.3620; booth space/exhibitors, flea market, Richard Warner, 816.390.7791, Randy Hankins, 660.582.1531.