The Hopkins Community Betterment organization is seeking vendors for the planned fundraiser for playground equipment to be placed in the Hopkins City Park.

The event is featuring a flea market and vendor fair from 8 am to 4 pm, Saturday, September 12 and 10 am to 4 pm, Sunday, September 13 at the Hopkins City Park.

Also featured is the Fourth Annual Barn Quilt Festival from 1 to 4 pm, Sunday, September 13. Wagon rides will be available to tour the barn quilts throughout “Barn Quilt City.”

An added attraction this year will be the Amazing Walk Event. The walk will be in the park and will feature 10 stations. There is a $5 entry fee per person and four age categories, kindergarten through fifth grade, sixth graders through 30-years, 31 to 50 years, and 51 and older. A $25 cash prize will be awarded to the winner in each group. These four will then be entered into a drawing for an additional $25.

The 10 stations are: basketball free throw, bowling, corn hole toss, barn quilt challenge, black jack, golf, yard darts, bean bag toss through a ladder, football throw through a tire, and a washer toss. Community volunteers are needed to man the stations.

The Nodaway County Health Center expects participants and guests:

• To feel well and have no fever while attending the event.

• To practice six feet social distancing when possible and to wear face masks if distancing is not possible.

• Use sanitation stations placed throughout the park, often during the weekend.

Those wishing to have a flea market booth, call Don Crane, 660.254.2352 or Judy Crane, 660.254.2427; for a vendor booth, call Stephanie DeLeon, 660.265.5820; to volunteer, contact Don at 660.254.2352.