Gladys “Terry” West Winter, 99, died Friday, January 21, 2022.

She was born January 23, 1922, in Manhattan, KS.

She was married to Lt. Col. CV Winter, USAF. He preceded her in death in 1998.

A Rosary will be held at 6:45 pm, Monday, April 18 followed by a visitation until 8 pm at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 West Foxwood Drive, Raymore. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, April 19 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 MO-150, Lee’s Summit. A private family burial will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Service Organizations at uso.org, Patriot Guard Riders at patriotguard.org or Catholic Relief Services at crs.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore.