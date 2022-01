James Harold Tibbetts, 76, Newport, WA, died Thursday, January 13, 2022.

He was born December 8, 1945, to Harold W. and Alma M. Wilbanks Tibbetts. He graduated from Ravenwood High School with the class of 1965.

Mr. Tibbetts drove a truck for Stewart Sandwiches in Missouri and Washington. He later worked as an LPN in several areas of Washington.

Mr. Tibbetts’ body has been cremated. No services will be held.