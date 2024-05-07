Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group.

This national distinction celebrates Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville has a culture of safety, which is evident in our Leapfrog A rating,” says interim director of nursing Andrea Sandusky-Ury. “I am so proud of our providers, nurses and all Mosaic Maryville caregivers and the hard work that they put in every day to assure the best outcomes for our patients. There is a lot of collaboration between departments to assure the safest care. We have an incredible team here at Mosaic Maryville.”

“We are honored to earn this distinction which serves as external validation that Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is a great place to receive high quality care close to home,” said Nate Blackford, president at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. “This recognition is a direct reflection of our physicians, nurses and all caregivers and the importance they place on patient safety each and every day – I could not be more proud of our team.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with an over 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“Everyone who works at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”